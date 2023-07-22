The Barracuda Championship is in progress, and after the second round Marcus Kinhult is in eighth place at -9.

Looking to place a wager on Marcus Kinhult at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marcus Kinhult Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Kinhult has finished below par on seven occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Kinhult has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Kinhult has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five tournaments, and as high as the top 10 in one.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five events, Kinhult has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 11 -13 203 0 2 0 1 $71,250

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

Kinhult last competed at this event in 2023 and finished eighth.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will play at 7,480 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,017.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) checks in at 7,480 yards, 77 yards longer than the average course Kinhult has played in the past year (7,403 yards).

Kinhult's Last Time Out

Kinhult was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Barbasol Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Barbasol Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 87th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.00).

Kinhult shot better than 57% of the golfers at the Barbasol Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.50.

Kinhult recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Kinhult had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Kinhult recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 5.2 on the 40 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship.

At that last competition, Kinhult's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.9).

Kinhult finished the Barbasol Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kinhult finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards Kinhult Odds to Win: +2500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Kinhult's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.