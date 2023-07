As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (12 matches), No. 278-ranked Henri Laaksonen and No. 400 Ergi Kirkin will be matching up at Tennisclub Zug in Zug, Switzerland.

ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Info

Tournament: ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023

ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023 Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 23

July 23 TV Channel:

Venue: Tennisclub Zug

Tennisclub Zug Location: Zug, Switzerland

Zug, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Tim Handel vs. Karl Friberg Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Handel (-135) Friberg (-110) Eduardo Ribeiro vs. Nicolas Kobelt Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Ribeiro (-450) Kobelt (+275) Giovanni Fonio vs. Dylan Dietrich Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:00 AM ET Fonio (-600) Dietrich (+320) Andrin Casanova vs. Kyrian Jacquet Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:30 AM ET Jacquet (-10000) Casanova (+1050) Noah Lopez vs. Remy Bertola Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:30 AM ET Bertola (-450) Lopez (+275) Moez Echargui vs. Pedro Sakamoto Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:30 AM ET Echargui (-210) Sakamoto (+140) Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva vs. Gianmarco Ferrari Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:50 AM ET Reis Da Silva (-140) Ferrari (-105) Henri Laaksonen vs. Ergi Kirkin Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:50 AM ET Laaksonen (-130) Kirkin (-110) Kirill Kivattsev vs. Michael Vrbensky Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:50 AM ET Vrbensky (-155) Kivattsev (+105) Tommaso Compagnucci vs. Damien Wenger Qualifying Qualification Round 1 9:10 AM ET Wenger (-250) Compagnucci (+170) Vladyslav Orlov vs. Ugo Blanchet Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Blanchet (-450) Orlov (+275) Manuel Guinard vs. Jose Pereira Qualifying Qualification Round 1 10:00 AM ET Guinard (-600) Pereira (+320)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.