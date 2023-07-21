Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Dodgers - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rays.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 106 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 30th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 69th in slugging.
- Lowe is batting .316 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 73 of 96 games this season (76.0%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (27.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 96), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven in a run in 36 games this year (37.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 96 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.299
|AVG
|.259
|.381
|OBP
|.352
|.495
|SLG
|.373
|22
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|2
|31
|RBI
|17
|48/25
|K/BB
|43/26
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
- The Dodgers surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (5-3) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .196 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.