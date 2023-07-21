The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .272 with 20 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Jung has gotten a hit in 69 of 94 games this season (73.4%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (28.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 94), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 35.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 17.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (43.6%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .265 AVG .279 .335 OBP .310 .459 SLG .511 17 XBH 23 9 HR 10 30 RBI 28 63/17 K/BB 53/8 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings