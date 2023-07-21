The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Rays.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .289 with 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

In 73.5% of his 83 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

In 14 games this year, he has gone deep (16.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Heim has had at least one RBI in 43.4% of his games this season (36 of 83), with more than one RBI 16 times (19.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year (35 of 83), with two or more runs 11 times (13.3%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .284 AVG .295 .341 OBP .348 .568 SLG .423 24 XBH 13 11 HR 3 37 RBI 29 33/13 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings