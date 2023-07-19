How to Watch the Rangers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 19
The Texas Rangers will look to Corey Seager for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rays vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Rangers Player Props
|Rays vs Rangers Odds
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 132 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.
- Fueled by 356 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers rank first in the majors with a .274 team batting average.
- Texas leads MLB with 559 runs scored this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .342 OBP this season.
- The Rangers rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Texas strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Texas has pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- Rangers pitchers have a 1.206 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jon Gray (6-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Aaron Civale
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gavin Williams
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zack Littell
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Bobby Miller
|7/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Brandon Bielak
|7/25/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|J.P. France
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.