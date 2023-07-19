The Texas Rangers will look to Corey Seager for continued offensive production when they hit the field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 132 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 356 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .461 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank first in the majors with a .274 team batting average.

Texas leads MLB with 559 runs scored this season.

No team gets on base better than the Rangers, who have a league-best .342 OBP this season.

The Rangers rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Texas has pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.206 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (6-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Guardians W 12-4 Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians W 6-5 Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays W 3-2 Home Dane Dunning Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays W 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Zack Littell 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Martín Pérez Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Dane Dunning Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros - Away Nathan Eovaldi Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray J.P. France

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.