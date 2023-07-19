Rangers vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 19
Wednesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (57-39) and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-38) at Globe Life Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 2:05 PM ET on July 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-5) to the mound, while Zack Littell (0-1) will answer the bell for the Rays.
Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Rays 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Rays Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Rays
|Rangers vs Rays Odds
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 63 times and won 38, or 60.3%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 34-23 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas leads MLB with 559 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 14
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Jon Gray vs Aaron Civale
|July 15
|Guardians
|W 2-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Gavin Williams
|July 16
|Guardians
|W 6-5
|Martín Pérez vs Tanner Bibee
|July 17
|Rays
|W 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Shane McClanahan
|July 18
|Rays
|W 5-3
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
|July 19
|Rays
|-
|Jon Gray vs Zack Littell
|July 21
|Dodgers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 22
|Dodgers
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Bobby Miller
|July 23
|Dodgers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Brandon Bielak
|July 25
|@ Astros
|-
|Jon Gray vs J.P. France
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.