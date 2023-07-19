Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Rays Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Rays
|Rangers vs Rays Odds
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .287 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- In 60 of 82 games this season (73.2%) Heim has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).
- He has gone deep in 13 games this season (15.9%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has an RBI in 35 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season (34 of 82), with two or more runs 11 times (13.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.278
|AVG
|.295
|.337
|OBP
|.348
|.544
|SLG
|.423
|22
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|34
|RBI
|29
|33/13
|K/BB
|25/12
|0
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Littell (0-1) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start this season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 9 when the right-hander threw two innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.