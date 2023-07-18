Tuesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (56-39) and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-37) matching up at Globe Life Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on July 18.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) for the Rangers and Taj Bradley (5-5) for the Rays.

Rangers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rangers have won 37, or 59.7%, of the 62 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Texas has won 30 of its 51 games, or 58.8%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

No team has scored more than the 554 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule