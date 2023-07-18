On Tuesday, Jonah Heim (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream:

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .287 with 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Heim has picked up a hit in 59 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Heim has had an RBI in 35 games this year (43.2%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 34 of 81 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .279 AVG .295 .339 OBP .348 .552 SLG .423 22 XBH 13 10 HR 3 34 RBI 29 32/13 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings