Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ezequiel Duran -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .301.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 64.4% of his 73 games this season, with more than one hit in 32.9% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 73), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has driven in a run in 23 games this season (31.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|32
|.336
|AVG
|.264
|.379
|OBP
|.290
|.618
|SLG
|.424
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|13
|38/9
|K/BB
|35/1
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 101 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.28, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.
