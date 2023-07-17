The Texas Rangers (55-39) will attempt to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Tampa Bay Rays (60-36) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

The probable starters are Shane McClanahan (11-1) for the Rays and Dane Dunning (8-2) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.53 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (8-2, 2.93 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 2.93 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, July 9 against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 20 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 2.93 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.

Dunning has registered six quality starts this season.

Dunning will look to go five or more innings for his 13th straight start. He's averaging 4.6 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 20 appearances this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays' McClanahan (11-1) will make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 1, when he threw three innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits against the Seattle Mariners.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 2.53 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .211.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

In 17 starts this season, McClanahan has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks first, 1.167 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 22nd.

Shane McClanahan vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank first in MLB with 551 runs scored this season. They have a .275 batting average this campaign with 129 home runs (sixth in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Rangers in one game, and they have gone 4-for-25 with a double, a home run and three RBI over seven innings.

