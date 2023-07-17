When the Tampa Bay Rays (60-36) and Texas Rangers (55-39) meet in the series opener at Globe Life Field on Monday, July 17, Shane McClanahan will get the ball for the Rays, while the Rangers will send Dane Dunning to the mound. The game will start at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (+105). A 9-run over/under is listed for this contest.

Rangers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.53 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (8-2, 2.93 ERA)

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 79 times this season and won 54, or 68.4%, of those games.

The Rays have a 51-19 record (winning 72.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Rays have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rangers have been victorious in 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Rangers as underdogs once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Josh Jung 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West -105 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.