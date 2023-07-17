On Monday, Jonah Heim (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 22 doubles, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .287.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Heim has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 35 games this year (43.2%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (18.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 34 of 81 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .279 AVG .295 .339 OBP .348 .552 SLG .423 22 XBH 13 10 HR 3 34 RBI 29 32/13 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 2

