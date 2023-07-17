Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Rays - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Ezequiel Duran -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the mound, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks while batting .300.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 46 of 72 games this year (63.9%), including 24 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.6% of his games this year, Duran has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (41.7%), including six games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|32
|.336
|AVG
|.264
|.380
|OBP
|.290
|.602
|SLG
|.424
|16
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|13
|37/9
|K/BB
|35/1
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 100 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 18th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 1 against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks first, 1.167 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
