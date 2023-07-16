Bookmakers have set player props for Marcus Semien, Jose Ramirez and others when the Texas Rangers host the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Martin Perez (7-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 18th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 17 starts this season.

Perez has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jul. 3 1.1 6 6 6 0 2 vs. Tigers Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 2 at White Sox Jun. 21 7.0 4 3 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 6.0 3 2 2 3 2 at Rays Jun. 11 3.1 10 7 7 2 3

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Semien Stats

Semien has 106 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 41 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .271/.338/.435 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 94 hits with 20 doubles, 24 home runs, 37 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.333/.522 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 14 3-for-5 3 1 3 6 0 at Nationals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 53 RBI (98 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .284/.358/.496 so far this season.

Ramirez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .205 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has 93 hits with 20 doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .309/.351/.495 on the year.

Naylor takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .410 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Rangers Jul. 14 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 8 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

