Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Sunday, Leody Taveras (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .294 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- In 64.1% of his 78 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Taveras has driven home a run in 24 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 32 games this season (41.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|42
|.302
|AVG
|.288
|.343
|OBP
|.337
|.512
|SLG
|.438
|13
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|19
|28/7
|K/BB
|30/12
|5
|SB
|4
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Bibee (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.34 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.34 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.