On Sunday, Josh Jung (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .275 with 19 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Jung has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.6% of his games this season, Jung has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .271 AVG .279 .342 OBP .310 .476 SLG .511 16 XBH 23 9 HR 10 28 RBI 28 58/16 K/BB 53/8 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings