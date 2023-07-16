Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Corey Seager (.756 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is hitting .355 with 28 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 50 of 61 games this season (82%), including 24 multi-hit games (39.3%).
- He has homered in 13 games this year (21.3%), homering in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Seager has driven in a run in 30 games this year (49.2%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (19.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|27
|.389
|AVG
|.316
|.458
|OBP
|.368
|.710
|SLG
|.535
|26
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|25
|22/18
|K/BB
|25/10
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Bibee (5-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, July 6, the righty tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.34 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.