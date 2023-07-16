On Sunday, Adolis Garcia (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 94 hits, which leads Texas hitters this season, while batting .264 with 44 extra-base hits.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 64.1% of his games this year (59 of 92), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 22.8% of his games this year, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

In 46.7% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (22.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season (52.2%), including 18 multi-run games (19.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .298 AVG .230 .363 OBP .303 .618 SLG .427 25 XBH 19 16 HR 8 47 RBI 32 45/17 K/BB 55/20 2 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings