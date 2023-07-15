The 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will have Vincent Whaley as part of the field in Nicholasville, Kentucky from July 13-16, up against the par-72, 7,328-yard course, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Whaley at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Vincent Whaley Insights

Whaley has finished better than par seven times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Whaley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Whaley has had an average finish of 64th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Whaley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 64th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 50 -6 281 0 6 0 0 $217,401

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Whaley has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 16th.

Whaley made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

The par-72 course measures 7,328 yards this week, 314 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

The courses that Whaley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,310 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be 7,328 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -9. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Whaley's Last Time Out

Whaley was in the 40th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which placed him in the 26th percentile among all competitors.

Whaley shot better than 35% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Whaley did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Whaley did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.6).

Whaley's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the field average (6.4).

At that last tournament, Whaley's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Whaley ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Whaley recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.6).

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards

