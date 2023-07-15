Sebastian Ofner will play Casper Ruud next in the Nordea Open quarterfinals. Ofner has +2200 odds to win this tournament at Bastad Tennis Stadium.

Ofner at the 2023 Nordea Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Ofner's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 (at 6:20 AM ET), Ofner will face Ruud, after beating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the previous round.

Ofner Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Ofner defeated No. 53-ranked Zapata Miralles, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Ofner is 20-7 over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.

Ofner is 17-4 on clay over the past year, with one tournament title.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Ofner has played 27 matches and 25.6 games per match.

On clay, Ofner has played 21 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25.6 games per match while winning 55.2% of games.

Ofner has won 25.7% of his return games and 74.4% of his service games over the past year.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Ofner has won 68.4% of his games on serve, and 33.6% on return.

