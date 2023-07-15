How to Watch the Rangers vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
The Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET, with Adolis Garcia and Josh Naylor among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Guardians Player Props
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in MLB play with 128 total home runs.
- Texas ranks second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage.
- The Rangers' .276 batting average leads the majors.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (543 total, 5.9 per game).
- The Rangers have a league-best .343 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the majors.
- Texas has a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.212).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Heaney enters the outing with six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game 12 times this season entering this outing.
- In four of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|W 12-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Aaron Civale
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Gavin Williams
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Tanner Bibee
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Shane McClanahan
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Taj Bradley
|7/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/21/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Tony Gonsolin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.