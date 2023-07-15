Saturday's game features the Texas Rangers (53-39) and the Cleveland Guardians (45-46) clashing at Globe Life Field (on July 15) at 4:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Rangers.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (5-6) against the Guardians and Gavin Williams (1-1).

Rangers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 35, or 58.3%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 19 of its 29 games, or 65.5%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Texas leads MLB with 543 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

