Nate Lowe is available when the Texas Rangers battle Gavin Williams and the Cleveland Guardians at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Nationals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 100 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 75.8% of his games this season (69 of 91), with at least two hits 24 times (26.4%).

In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Lowe has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (47.3%), including 12 multi-run games (13.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .297 AVG .259 .384 OBP .352 .509 SLG .373 21 XBH 16 8 HR 2 29 RBI 17 41/24 K/BB 43/26 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings