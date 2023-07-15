The field at the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky will feature Grayson Murray. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $3,800,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,328-yard course from July 13-16.

Grayson Murray Insights

Murray has finished under par seven times and posted five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds played.

Murray has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Murray has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Murray has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 28 -8 277 0 3 0 1 $293,861

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Murray has one win in his past three starts at this event.

Murray made the cut in one of his past three entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than average.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has seen an average tournament score of -12 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Murray has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,337 yards, nine yards longer than the 7,328-yard Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -12.

Murray's Last Time Out

Murray was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the John Deere Classic, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Murray shot better than 63% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Murray recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Murray carded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

Murray's nine birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent competition, Murray had a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Murray ended the John Deere Classic with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.8.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, Murray had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Murray Odds to Win: +4000

