Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will see Aaron Civale on the mound for the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth in MLB play with 124 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .460 slugging percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

The Rangers have a league-high .274 batting average.

Texas has the most productive offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (531 total runs).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Texas has a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.211).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (6-5) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Wednesday, July 5 against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Gray is looking to record his ninth quality start of the year.

Gray is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox L 10-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians - Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/18/2023 Rays - Home - - 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Tyler Glasnow

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.