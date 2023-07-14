Marcus Semien is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Aaron Civale and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4 with a double.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .438, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 61st and he is 65th in slugging.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 68 games this year (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (12.1%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has had an RBI in 37 games this year (40.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 54 games this year (59.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .278 AVG .264 .341 OBP .335 .433 SLG .442 20 XBH 20 4 HR 7 23 RBI 33 25/19 K/BB 36/21 5 SB 4

Guardians Pitching Rankings