Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Guardians - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Friday, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers play the Cleveland Guardians and Aaron Civale, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Nationals) he went 2-for-3.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .280 with 19 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Jung will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last outings.
- In 73.9% of his games this year (65 of 88), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (30.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 16 games this season, he has homered (18.2%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Jung has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (17.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 18 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.280
|AVG
|.279
|.354
|OBP
|.310
|.497
|SLG
|.511
|16
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|28
|53/16
|K/BB
|53/8
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Civale (3-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 10th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 2.56 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.