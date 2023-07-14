Jonah Heim is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Aaron Civale and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-4.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .284 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Heim has picked up a hit in 57 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Heim has had at least one RBI in 43.6% of his games this season (34 of 78), with more than one RBI 14 times (17.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year (32 of 78), with two or more runs 10 times (12.8%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .273 AVG .295 .333 OBP .348 .538 SLG .423 20 XBH 13 9 HR 3 30 RBI 29 31/12 K/BB 25/12 0 SB 2

