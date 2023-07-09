The Texas Rangers (52-38) play the Washington Nationals (35-54) a game after Josh Jung homered twice in an 8-3 defeat to the Nationals. The game begins at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.

The Rangers will look to Dane Dunning (8-1) against the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (5-10).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (8-1, 2.71 ERA) vs Corbin - WSH (5-10, 5.22 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will send Dunning (8-1) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with an ERA of 2.71, a 2.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.100.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Dunning has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

The Nationals are sending Corbin (5-10) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.22, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.

Corbin is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the season.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for his 18th straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.22), 66th in WHIP (1.593), and 64th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.