The Texas Rangers (52-38) will look to Marcus Semien when they visit Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (35-54) at Nationals Park on Sunday, July 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +170 moneyline odds. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this game.

Rangers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (8-1, 2.71 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (5-10, 5.22 ERA)

Rangers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 58 times and won 34, or 58.6%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 8-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (80% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-7 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 32 wins in the 81 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 12-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mitch Garver 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+105) Corey Seager 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+105) Jonah Heim 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+120) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

