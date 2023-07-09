How to Watch the Rangers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 9
Marcus Semien and Jeimer Candelario will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
Rangers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB play with 124 total home runs.
- Texas' .462 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have a league-high .274 batting average.
- Texas has the most prolific offense in baseball, scoring 5.9 runs per game (529 total runs).
- The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Texas has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.204).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Dunning is aiming for his fifth quality start in a row.
- Dunning will try to go five or more innings for his 12th straight start. He's averaging 4.5 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 19 outings this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Brennan Bernardino
|7/5/2023
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Brayan Bello
|7/6/2023
|Red Sox
|L 10-6
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Kutter Crawford
|7/7/2023
|Nationals
|W 7-2
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Trevor Williams
|7/8/2023
|Nationals
|L 8-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Jake Irvin
|7/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Patrick Corbin
|7/14/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
