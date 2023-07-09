The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Lowe will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 over the course of his last games.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 68 of 89 games this season (76.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (25.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had an RBI in 34 games this year (38.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (47.2%), including 11 multi-run games (12.4%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .281 AVG .264 .369 OBP .354 .474 SLG .379 19 XBH 16 7 HR 2 28 RBI 17 41/23 K/BB 43/25 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings