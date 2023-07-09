The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Nationals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 96 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361.
  • He ranks 43rd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Lowe will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 over the course of his last games.
  • Lowe has gotten a hit in 68 of 89 games this season (76.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (25.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.1% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has had an RBI in 34 games this year (38.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 42 games this year (47.2%), including 11 multi-run games (12.4%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 45
.281 AVG .264
.369 OBP .354
.474 SLG .379
19 XBH 16
7 HR 2
28 RBI 17
41/23 K/BB 43/25
0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Nationals will send Corbin (5-10) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.22), 66th in WHIP (1.593), and 64th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
