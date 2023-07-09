Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Josh Jung (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Nationals Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Nationals
|Rangers vs Nationals Odds
|Rangers vs Nationals Prediction
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .276 with 19 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 23 walks.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Jung has had a hit in 64 of 87 games this season (73.6%), including multiple hits 26 times (29.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.4% of his games this year, and 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- Jung has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this year (32 of 87), with two or more RBI 15 times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 47.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.280
|AVG
|.273
|.354
|OBP
|.301
|.497
|SLG
|.508
|16
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|28
|53/16
|K/BB
|52/7
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Nationals are sending Corbin (5-10) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 5.22 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (5.22), 66th in WHIP (1.593), and 64th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.