Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Travis Jankowski (batting .429 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is batting .317 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.
- Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 63.6% of his games this season (28 of 44), with multiple hits nine times (20.5%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 44 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (9.1%).
- He has scored in 17 games this season (38.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.333
|AVG
|.302
|.440
|OBP
|.389
|.444
|SLG
|.397
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|6
|5/11
|K/BB
|17/9
|7
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- The Nationals surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Irvin (1-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 4.86 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .256 to his opponents.
