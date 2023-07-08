Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Josh Jung (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .274 with 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- In 73.3% of his 86 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (17.4%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (36.0%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (16.3%).
- He has scored in 46.5% of his games this season (40 of 86), with two or more runs 17 times (19.8%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.280
|AVG
|.268
|.354
|OBP
|.297
|.497
|SLG
|.475
|16
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|25
|53/16
|K/BB
|52/7
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.86 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
