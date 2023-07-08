On Saturday, Josh Jung (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .274 with 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 23 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

In 73.3% of his 86 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (17.4%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (36.0%), with more than one RBI in 14 of them (16.3%).

He has scored in 46.5% of his games this season (40 of 86), with two or more runs 17 times (19.8%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .280 AVG .268 .354 OBP .297 .497 SLG .475 16 XBH 21 9 HR 8 28 RBI 25 53/16 K/BB 52/7 0 SB 1

