The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California will see Georgia Hall in the field from July 6- 9 as the competitors battle the par-72, 6,509-yard course, with a purse of $10,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Hall at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Georgia Hall Insights

Hall has finished below par six times and shot 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 17 rounds.

Hall has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Hall has finished in the top 10 once in her past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

In her past five events, Hall has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 16 -8 271 0 19 5 9 $1.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,509 yards, 517 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Hall will take to the 6,509-yard course this week at Pebble Beach Golf Links after having played courses with an average length of 6,550 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall finished in the 21st percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

She averaged 4.32 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which placed her in the 28th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hall was better than only 21% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Hall shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hall recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.6).

Hall's one birdie or better on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the field average (3.5).

In that last outing, Hall's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Hall finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Hall recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.3.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Hall Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.