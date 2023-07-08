Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .732 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 26 doubles, 12 home runs and 26 walks while batting .361.
- Seager enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .455 with two homers.
- In 47 of 57 games this season (82.5%) Seager has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (40.4%).
- In 21.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has had an RBI in 29 games this year (50.9%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (19.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 19.3%.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|.387
|AVG
|.330
|.451
|OBP
|.385
|.685
|SLG
|.566
|23
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|25
|21/16
|K/BB
|23/10
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.82 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Irvin (1-5 with a 4.86 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
