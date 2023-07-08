Christiaan Bezuidenhout will compete at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run, taking place from July 6- 9.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Bezuidenhout has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Bezuidenhout has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 38th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 35 -5 279 0 19 0 0 $1.9M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 263 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

The average course Bezuidenhout has played in the past year (7,294 yards) is five yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Bezuidenhout's Last Time Out

Bezuidenhout was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was strong enough to land him in the 67th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

Bezuidenhout shot better than 44% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Bezuidenhout fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bezuidenhout carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Bezuidenhout's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.9.

In that last tournament, Bezuidenhout's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Bezuidenhout ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Bezuidenhout finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

