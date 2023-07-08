Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Mariners on July 8, 2023
Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Julio Rodriguez and others are available in the Houston Astros-Seattle Mariners matchup at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, starting at 7:15 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Valdez Stats
- The Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-6) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 16 starts this season.
- Valdez has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 23rd.
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|8
|4
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|8.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 14
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 8
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|5
|4
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|7
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Framber Valdez's player props with BetMGM.
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 39 walks and 55 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .290/.365/.473 on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|4-for-4
|3
|1
|4
|8
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 50 walks and 55 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .242/.342/.392 on the year.
- Bregman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with three walks and two RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 5
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 90 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 27 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.
- He's slashing .252/.312/.417 so far this year.
- Rodriguez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .289 with four doubles, three walks and seven RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 7
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 73 hits with 18 doubles, eight home runs, 49 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .253/.363/.399 so far this year.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and six RBI.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Jul. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.