The Dallas Wings (8-9) will lean on Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in WNBA, 21.5 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 19.8) and the Las Vegas Aces (16-1) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at College Park Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Aces matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Wings Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-8.5) 175 -450 +360 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-8.5) 174.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-8.5) 175.5 -425 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-10.5) 175.5 -600 +400 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wings vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have put together an 8-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Wings have put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Las Vegas is 6-7 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
  • Dallas has covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Aces' 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
  • Wings games have hit the over six out of 16 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.