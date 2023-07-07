The Texas Rangers (51-37) and the Washington Nationals (34-53) will clash on Friday, July 7 at Nationals Park, with Cody Bradford starting for the Rangers and Trevor Williams taking the mound for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +150. The matchup's total is listed at 10 runs.

Rangers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Bradford - TEX (0-1, 4.98 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-4, 4.34 ERA)

Rangers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 56 times and won 33, or 58.9%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 12-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (85.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (39.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (+125) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (-105) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Adolis García 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (-110) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

