Trevor Williams will take the mound for the Washington Nationals against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth-best in MLB action with 120 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball with a .461 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have an MLB-high .275 batting average.

Texas has the top offense in MLB play, scoring 5.9 runs per game (519 total runs).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 3.97 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.204).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Cody Bradford (0-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came in relief on Monday when the lefty threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros without giving up a hit.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Astros L 5-3 Home Andrew Heaney Shawn Dubin 7/3/2023 Astros L 12-11 Home Martín Pérez Cristian Javier 7/4/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Dane Dunning Brennan Bernardino 7/5/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Away Jon Gray Brayan Bello 7/6/2023 Red Sox L 10-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals - Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals - Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals - Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home - - 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home - -

