Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Marcus Semien (batting .214 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .777, fueled by an OBP of .337 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- Looking at the 88 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (12.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has driven home a run in 37 games this season (42.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 52 games this season (59.1%), including 11 multi-run games (12.5%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.278
|AVG
|.269
|.341
|OBP
|.333
|.433
|SLG
|.446
|20
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|25/19
|K/BB
|34/18
|5
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.80 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Williams (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
