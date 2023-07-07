Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (batting .316 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .300 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 35th in slugging.
- Taveras has had a hit in 47 of 73 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (31.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 73), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has an RBI in 23 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 73 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.303
|AVG
|.298
|.341
|OBP
|.351
|.516
|SLG
|.454
|12
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|19
|27/6
|K/BB
|29/12
|5
|SB
|4
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Williams (5-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
