The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (batting .316 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

MASN2 Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .300 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 35th in slugging.

Taveras has had a hit in 47 of 73 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (31.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 73), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has an RBI in 23 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 32 of 73 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .303 AVG .298 .341 OBP .351 .516 SLG .454 12 XBH 14 7 HR 3 21 RBI 19 27/6 K/BB 29/12 5 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings