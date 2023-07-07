Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Nationals - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Josh Jung (coming off going 2-for-5 with two doubles) and the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Trevor Williams. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .273 with 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 62 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this season (35.3%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (15.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 47.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.280
|AVG
|.267
|.354
|OBP
|.293
|.497
|SLG
|.478
|16
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|23
|53/16
|K/BB
|51/6
|0
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.34 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
