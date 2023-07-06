Travis Jankowski -- hitting .429 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: NESN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .320 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 27 of 43 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in one of 43 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

In 25.6% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (37.2%), including six games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .333 AVG .305 .440 OBP .397 .444 SLG .407 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 12 RBI 6 5/11 K/BB 17/9 7 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings