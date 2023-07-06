Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (51-36) meet Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (44-43) in the series rubber match at Fenway Park on Thursday, July 6. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Red Sox (+115). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 10 runs.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (10-3, 2.64 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (3-4, 3.77 ERA)

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 33, or 60%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 24-14 (winning 63.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 4-6 record across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (49%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 16 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-2.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+115) Corey Seager 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+110) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Adolis García 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (-105) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -120 - 1st

