Rangers vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 6
Thursday's contest between the Texas Rangers (51-36) and the Boston Red Sox (44-43) at Fenway Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 6.
The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) for the Rangers and Kutter Crawford (3-4) for the Red Sox.
Rangers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Rangers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-6.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 33, or 60%, of the 55 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas has a record of 24-14 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored the most runs (513) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 1
|Astros
|W 5-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Hunter Brown
|July 2
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Shawn Dubin
|July 3
|Astros
|L 12-11
|Martín Pérez vs Cristian Javier
|July 4
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Dane Dunning vs Brennan Bernardino
|July 5
|@ Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|July 6
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kutter Crawford
|July 7
|@ Nationals
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Trevor Williams
|July 8
|@ Nationals
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Jake Irvin
|July 9
|@ Nationals
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Patrick Corbin
|July 14
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs TBA
